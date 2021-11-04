Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$83.52 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,463,250 in the last three months.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.