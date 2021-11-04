Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$86.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.35 target price (down from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$80.50 target price (down from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Equitable Group stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

