Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$109.81.

Shares of EQB opened at C$83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$45.75 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$132.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,582,638.75. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,250 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

