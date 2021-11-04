Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.90

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$80.90 and last traded at C$80.14, with a volume of 4527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQB. Cormark boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,250.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

