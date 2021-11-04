Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $575.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.