Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VINC. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $308.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,917 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 226,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

