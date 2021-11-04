Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Linde plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Linde in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.45. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $328.41 on Thursday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $232.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

