Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 3,407,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,236. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.