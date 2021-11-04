Eric Singer Sells 856,844 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $13,452,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00.

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 2,681,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,930. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 357.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

