Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €41.00 ($48.24) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €40.00 ($47.06).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.31.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.