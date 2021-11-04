ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.46.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

