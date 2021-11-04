Essent Group (ESNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.