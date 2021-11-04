Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) PT Raised to C$0.60

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Essential Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Essential Energy Services will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

