Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $293.60

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.60 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 293.21 ($3.83). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 264,819 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

The firm has a market cap of £908.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.69.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

