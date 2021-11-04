Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $69,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.43 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.42.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

