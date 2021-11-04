EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Hits $655,203.07

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $655,203.07 and approximately $10,305.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.