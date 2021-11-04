Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,375,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $114,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

