Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $274.00 Price Target at Truist

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Truist from $215.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $31.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.33. 278,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,943. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

