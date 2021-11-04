Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.15

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.