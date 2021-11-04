Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 264,393 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

