Evercore ISI Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

Shares of HUBS traded up $32.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $808.96. 17,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $312.39 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $723.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

