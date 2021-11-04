Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

EVRG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Get Evergy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.