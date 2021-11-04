EverQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVER. JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of EVER opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,547 shares of company stock worth $696,657. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

