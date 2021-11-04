EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $34.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,547 shares of company stock worth $696,657 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER opened at $13.04 on Monday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $379.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

