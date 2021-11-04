Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.