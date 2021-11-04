Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.34 ($38.04).

EVK traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €28.51 ($33.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,323 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.85 and its 200-day moving average is €28.65.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

