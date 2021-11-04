Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQUA opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.