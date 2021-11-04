Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

EXAS opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

