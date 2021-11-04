Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $85.88 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 28091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.
The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
