Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $85.88 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 28091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

