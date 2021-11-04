ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

EXLS stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

