ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.
EXLS stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.
EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.