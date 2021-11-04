ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $128.59 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 3380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.