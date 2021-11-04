Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

