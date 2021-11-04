Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FBGGF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Fabege from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

