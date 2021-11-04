Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fabrinet traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 5053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $77,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

