Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Facebook were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.11. 306,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.41. The firm has a market cap of $944.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.