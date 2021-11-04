FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,107,275.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00.

FDS stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.23. The company had a trading volume of 248,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,623. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

