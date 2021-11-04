Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading Down 2.9%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.01 and last traded at C$13.06. 35,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 56,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.45.

FIH.U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax India to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

