Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.58)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $347-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.82 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.580-$-0.550 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of FSLY traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $546,819.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,944,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

