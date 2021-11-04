Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 21,188 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

