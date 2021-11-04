Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 26,753.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,102 shares of company stock worth $20,775,117 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

