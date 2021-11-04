Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 246,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

MTG stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.