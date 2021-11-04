Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

