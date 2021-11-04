Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

