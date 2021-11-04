Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,172 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Mattel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mattel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.21% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

