Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 625 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,603,000 after acquiring an additional 293,149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 234,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 199,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6,939.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

