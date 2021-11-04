Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,669.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

