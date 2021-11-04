FedoraCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $111,405.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.38 or 0.00327818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

