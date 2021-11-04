FenerbahÃ§e Token Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (FB)

FenerbahÃ§e Token (CURRENCY:FB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. FenerbahÃ§e Token has a market cap of $12.49 million and $1.64 million worth of FenerbahÃ§e Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FenerbahÃ§e Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One FenerbahÃ§e Token coin can now be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00009141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

FenerbahÃ§e Token Profile

FenerbahÃ§e Token’s total supply is 28,630,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Facebook (FB) is an FTX tokenized stock. FTX itself lists tokens on the equities. These spot tokens are backed by shares of Facebook stock custodied by CM-Equity. They can be redeemed with CM-Equity for the underlying shares if desired. “

