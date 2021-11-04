Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.09.

NYSE RACE opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $261.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ferrari by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

