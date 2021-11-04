FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post sales of $90.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.11 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $357.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.01 million to $359.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.94 million, with estimates ranging from $500.38 million to $537.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPFI. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

OPFI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 764,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

